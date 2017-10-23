Three Takeaways From Sunday's Game-Winner At Thunder

The Wolves beat the Thunder 115-113 Sunday night thanks to a game-winning 3-pointer from Andrew Wiggins.

Here are three takeaways from the team’s second win of the season.

Ice In His Veins

It’d be weird if we didn’t have this in here considering if Wiggins wouldn’t have hit this shot, the Wolves would have lost.

Hitting a game-winner isn't exactly new for Wiggins.

Wiggins did it again with less than five seconds left against the Thunder. Watch how Wiggins slices and dices through the defense, so smooth, before pulling up for a shot that he knew was going in.

The most important play from Wiggins on the night was this one, but let’s not sleep on the scoring and rebounding Wiggins is doing this season, something he said he wanted to improve on:

Game 1 at Spurs: 26 points, five rebounds

Game 2 vs. Jazz: 21 points, five rebounds

Game 3 at Thunder: 27 points, seven rebounds

It took Wiggins 11 games last season to have three games with five or more rebounds.

And Wiggins is the youngest player in team history (22) to score 20 or more points in the first three games of the season.

An Important Conference Win

Every win matters.

No, I’m not your high school coach. and I know this sounds super cliche'.

But for the Wolves to get a road win over a Thunder team that hopes to make a run in the West (just like the Wolves) after adding so many pieces this offseason, is big. Wins vs. Western Conference rivals are huge and probably will be down the stretch for tie-breaking purposes.

After the win, the Wolves move to 2-1, tied for fifth in the West.

New Thunder Additions Struggle Offensively

Anthony hit the go-ahead bucket with five seconds left and finished with 23 points, but he didn’t do so efficiently, shooting just 9-for-19 from the field and 2-for-7 from the 3-point line. Fellow new Thunder forward Paul George finished with just 14 points and shot 6-for-20 from the field and 1-for-8 from the 3-point line.

George is shooting 37.1 percent from the field. That would be a career low if you don’t count the six games he played in 2014-15 after returning from a broken leg.

Anthony is shooting 28 percent from deep, his lowest mark since 2006-07.

It’s still early, but this is going to be a process in Oklahoma City.