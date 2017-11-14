Three Takeaways From Monday's Road Win Over Utah

The Wolves beat the Jazz 109-98 on Monday night in Utah to snap a two-game losing streak while advancing to 8-5 on the season. Here are three observations from the game:

Wolves Were Hot From Deep

In Minnesota’s two road losses to the Warriors and Suns, the team shot 9-for-44 (20 percent) from the 3-point line.

On Monday night, the team was 10-for-20, which made a world of a difference. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jeff Teague hit four threes each, while Nemanja Bjelica and Taj Gibson each hit one.

Minnesota is shooting 36.4 percent from deep on the season, tied for 11th in the league. The 3-point shot isn’t a huge part of Minnesota’s offense as the team is averaging 22.6 attempts per game, 29th in the league, but when the Wolves hit consistently, they are pretty tough to stop.

Rubio Struggles In Second Game Against Former Club

In his first game against the Wolves after six seasons in Minnesota, Ricky Rubio finished with 19 points, 10 assists and five rebounds at the Target Center. Solid game.

The same can’t be said for his performance Monday.

Rubio finished with three points, two assists and three turnovers while shooting 1-for-7 from the field and 0-for-6 from the 3-point line.

The Spaniard had three-straight games with 20 or more points earlier this season, but in his last three, he’s averaged just 5.7 points and four assists per game.

Ricky Rubio: First 8, 5-3 record: 17.5 pts / 4.9 reb / 6.5 asts, 44% FGs, 37.2% 3pts, -0.7 Net Rating Past 6, 1-5 record: 8.5 pts / 2.3 reb / 4.3 asts, 25% FGs, 4.3% 3pts, -13.1 Net Rating — William Bohl (@BreakTheHuddle) November 14, 2017

Butler Can Do It All

His season-long averages aren’t where they’ve been in the past, but chances are it will even out for Butler.

In Monday’s win, he finished with 21 points, 10 assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block.

On the season, he’s scored more than 10 points in 10 out of 11 games. He’s had five or more rebounds in seven games and five or more assists in six. He’s also had a steal in eight games.

He’s not a guy who needs the stats or the credit. Instead what we’ve seen this season is Butler is willing to do whatever possible for the Wolves to win.

The Wolves are back at it Wednesday night at home as they host the Spurs in San Antonio. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and WCCO 830 AM.