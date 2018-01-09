Three Observations From Wolves Win Over Cavs

The Wolves were the talk of the town this morning after beating the Cavaliers 127-99 in front of a sold-out Target Center.

Don’t look now, but the Wolves are 26-16 overall, just two games back from the third seed in the Western Conference.

Here are three observations from Minnesota’s blowout win over Cleveland:

Jimmy Is LeBron’s Kryptonite

Did you know that LeBron James has now lost seven-straight games against Jimmy Butler? That’s insane. For a normal human, James had a fine game on Monday night, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks. But LeBron is not a normal human.

Fun fact from Basketball-Reference: The last time James scored 10 or less points in the regular season was on Oct. 31, 2007 when he scored 10 against Dallas. Senior year of high school Halloween. Memories.

That’s more than 10 years ago, guys! The top song on the radio was “Crank That” by our boy Soulja Boy.

Yuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu.

Meanwhile, Butler finished with a near triple-double of 21 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals in just 27 minutes.

He’s also out here saving lives.

Jimmy Butler checked Andrew Wiggins pulse after he was fouled hard by IT pic.twitter.com/B1xde5Py00 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 9, 2018

Wiggins Stays Hot vs. Cavs

Andrew Wiggins was drafted first overall by the Cavaliers back in 2014. Wiggins was then traded to Minnesota as part of the Kevin Love deal.

Wiggins averaged 29.8 points in six games against the Cavaliers, but was 0-6. That changed on Monday night. Wiggins had a game-high 25 points to go with six rebounds to lead the Wolves.

In seven career games against Cleveland, Wiggins is averaging 29.1 points while shooting a scorching 54.7 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from the 3-point line.

More importantly, Wiggins finally has a W against the team that drafted him and then traded him.

Wiggins also survived a karate shot from Isaiah Thomas which we now know is not a legal basketball play.

Isaiah Thomas ejected for E. Honda Street Fighter chop on Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/iXyeuurENP — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) January 9, 2018

Standing Room Only

The night marked Minnesota’s fourth-consecutive sellout and seventh of the season. It’s the first time since March 2012 that Minnesota has recorded four-straight sellouts.

The top song in March, 2012? “We Are Young,” by fun (all lower case, in case you were curious which I was) featuring Janelle Monae.

The reward for the fans in attendance was this dunk from Tyus Jones as James was lurking in the background looking for a block.

It’s worth noting that earlier in the day, James referred to Jones as “Tyler” Jones. His named is Tyus. Not Tyler. FYI.

How about that Tyler Jones, LeBron? pic.twitter.com/Tm2lfUEhUI — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) January 9, 2018

The Wolves have their next test at home on Wednesday night as they host the Thunder. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. The game will air on Fox Sports North, ESPN and 830 WCO.