Three Observations From Home Opener Win Over Jazz

The Wolves pulled out a 100-97 win against the Utah Jazz in the first game at the newly-renovated Target Center to move to 1-1 on the season.

Here are three observations from Friday night’s game:

The Target Center Looks Awesome

From the new lighting, the new court, the new Wi-FI, the updated concessions and a sold-out crowd, the Target Center really looked like a new arena.

"It's amazing what they've done, we're thrilled with that,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said prior to the game. “It's good for everybody, certainly our players appreciate it and we think the fans are going to love it. What they did inside the bowl, with all the amenities, it's pretty amazing."

Your next chance to check out the Target Center will be on Tuesday against the Pacers. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Things Are Easier For Wiggins With Butler

Having another wing scorer along his side has made life easier for Wolves wing Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins finished with a team-high 21 points to go with five rebounds against the Jazz. This comes two days after he put up 26 points against the Spurs in San Antonio.

“Jimmy’s a great player,” Wiggins said after the game. “He attracts a lot of attention. He’s a great passer, a great playmaker, you know. He looks out for his teammates. Easy baskets, easy touches, easy looks. He makes the game easier for everyone around him.”

Butler is about as unselfish as they come. He finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists in the win. As we saw in Chicago, Butler isn’t concerned with who is scoring. Just who’s winning.

Jamal Crawford Is Benjamin Button

Fact: Jamal Crawford is 37 years old.

Alternative fact: Jamal Crawford might be 25 years old.

Crawford carried the Wolves in the fourth quarter, including a HUGE dagger to give the Wolves a lead from the corner.

The veteran finished with 17 points, shooting 6-for-10 from the field, 3-for-5 from the 3-point line and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.

Not every game will be like this for Crawford, but this is a reminder that he’s got plenty of basketball left in him.