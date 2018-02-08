Things That Have Happened Since The Wolves Started Their Home Winning Streak

The Wolves have won 12-straight games at Target Center.

Their last loss at home came on Dec. 16, which is 54 days from the day I’m writing this. That’s 1,296 hours, or enough time for you to watch three Lord of the Ring movies.

But in all seriousness, 54 days is a very long time and the 12-game home win streak ranks third in team history.

Here are 12 things (because the Wolves have won 12 games. It all comes together!) that have happened since the Wolves last lost at home.

Holiday Season

The Holiday season is now over. If you haven’t gotten a gift from someone, give up. You ain’t gettin’ that gift. Instead, treat yourself to some cheese curds and move on.

It Turned 2018

If you had a rough 2017, put that in your rear-view mirror, sister! We've got 2018 here and it’s going to be awesome.

Jan. 14, 2018 - The Minneapolis Miracle Happened

In the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs, the Vikings were down 24-23 with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter to the Saints. The same Saints who beat the you-know-what out of Brett Favre just nine years ago.

It looked like Vikings fans were once again going to cry themselves to sleep.

AND THEN STEFON DIGGS SAID ‘NAH’ and Marcus Williams forgot how to properly tackle.

Even if the Vikings lost the next week (they did), this would go down as one of the most memorable Minnesota sports moments.

Jan. 23, 2018 - KAT And Butler Make the All-Star Team

Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and wing Jimmy Butler made the All-Star Game as reserves. It marked the first time since 2004 the Wolves had two players representing the Wolves in the All-Star Game.

“You never think that you’re going to be in the NBA, but be an All-Star as well,” Towns said after finding out. “I’m truly blessed by this opportunity. I’m very excited. I’m excited to see what we can do as team going into possibly the playoffs.”

I'm guessing there was a point when Towns thought he'd be in the NBA, and also that he'd be an All-Star, but I get what he's saying.

This is a big deal, you guys. Two All-Stars!

Of course, the end goal for this squad is the playoffs.

Jan. 24, 2018 - Also Coming To Target Center . . .

Elton John has a two-show farewell tour at Target Center.

Are you freaking kidding me? Is this a joke? Don't go breakin' my heart!

Elton will be playing in Minneapolis on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22. It’s going to be awesome.

If you have an extra ticket, please bring me.

Jan. 28, 2018 - Kesha Won The Grammys

The Grammys was very solid this year. You may not agree with the award winners (Kendrick Lamar got cheated), but Kesha absolutely dominated her performance of “Praying.”

Read Kesha’s story. She’s been through so much. And you can feel all of her emotion with this performance. She starts out feeling things out before absolutely taking over.

Welcome back, Kesha. Although, we wish a 'welcome back' wasn't necessary in the first place.

Feb. 2, 2018 – “Coach Snoop” Released On Netflix

Snoop Dogg is a football coach now.

His players have Benjamin Franklin on their helmets!

But in all seriousness, this looks pretty cool and very real. I haven’t watched it yet, but I will be. I have a feeling it will bring a few tears as well.

We hope his receivers don't "Drop It Like It's Hot."

Feb. 3, 2018 - Guy Fieri Was At Target Center

With the Super Bowl in town, there were a plethora of celebrities around Minneapolis, a big chunk of them at Target Center.

One of those stars was GUY FIERI(!) of the world-famous show, “Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives.”

You take Antonio Brown and Sting. I’m sticking with my boy Guy.

Gucci Mane, Floyd Mayweather, Bill Belichick and Shaggy were also in attendance.

Politics

Did you know . . .

That talking about politics in a basketball article is not a good idea? Let’s move along.

Feb. 6, 2018 - Kylie Jenner Was Pregnant (?!!) And Had A Baby

Everyone thought maybe the 20-year-old professional famous person might have been pregnant. Why wasn’t she in the family Christmas photos?!

Jenner announced via Instagram that she indeed had her baby, little Stormi Webster. Cute stuff. Congrats, Kylie!

Feb. 7, 2018 - My Cat Peed On Me

I brought my cat, KAT, to the vet to get caught up on some shots and what not. It feels like there were an excessive amount of shots for a tiny little creature, but I’m not a veterinarian. My cat got very nervous on the way to the place. After taking him out of his crate upon arrival, I noticed my cat was wet. It wasn’t water. It was pee. Cat pee. And then he proceeded to pee a little bit more, because why not?

It didn’t smell great, but luckily, my cat is healthy. I have washed him since.

Speaking of which, I should really shower.

Feb. 8, 2018 - The Trade Deadline Was Crazy

What a day.

The Cavaliers blew up their whole team and are probably better off for it. D-Wade is going back to Miami. Isaiah Thomas is heading to Los Angeles. Emmanuel Mudiay is heading to New York.

Such a weird deadline day.

The Wolves, however, might have made the best move out there.

The Wolves are back at home on Sunday against the Kings. Let’s see if they can make it 13 straight wins.