This T-Shirt Jimmy Butler Is Wearing Might Be The Greatest Thing Ever

With some time off while he’s rehabbing his knee, All-Star Jimmy Butler has become a social media star.

On Wednesday night, he had some really nice things to write about teammate and friend Taj Gibson.

He was back at it before the Wolves hosted the Celtics on Thursday, posting this photo with an awesome throwback shirt.

That shirt went from costing $3 at a thrift shop to being worth hundreds on eBay.

For those young kids out there, the ‘Run With The Pac’ phrase was the slogan for the NWO in the WWF/WCW (pro wrestling) in the ‘90s. Butler’s also making a throwback with those shorts as well. Somewhere John Stockton is proud.

Even off the court, Butler is keeping us entertained.