Summer League Scouting Report | Timberwolves vs. Wizards

3:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Where to Watch: NBATV

The Timberwolves will wrap up 2017 Summer League on Friday afternoon against the Washington Wizards.

The Wolves go into the game with a 2-2 record in Summer League, while the Wizards are 0-4.

A few things to keep an eye on in Friday’s game:

Wolves forward Matt Costello leads all Summer League players averaging 12.3 rebounds per game. He, however, missed Wednesday’s game due to illness. We’ll see if he plays Friday afternoon.

Jared Cunningham leads all Washington scorers averaged 17.3 points per game.

Point guard Marcus Paige has been solid for the Wolves, averaging 12.8 points, five assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Coming Off Of…

The Wolves are coming off of a 77-69 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. C.J. Williams led the Wolves with 19 points. Jack Gibbs and Perry Ellis scored 12 each.

The Wizards are coming off an 89-88 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Marcus Keene led Washington with 25 points off the bench. Ike Diogu added 15 points, while Shelden McClellan added 13. Michael Young and Cunningham scored 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Projected Starters

Washington: PG – Wayns, SG – McClellan, SF – Pangos, PF – McCullough, C - Ochefu

Minnesota: PG – Paige, SG – Randolph, SF – Williams, PF – Costello, C - Putney