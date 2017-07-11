Getty Images
Summer League Scouting Report | Timberwolves vs. Warriors
7:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Where to Watch: ESPN 2
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to wrap up preliminary play at 2017 Summer League with a win against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.
The Wolves go into the game with a 1-1 record while the Warriors are 0-2.
A few things to keep an eye on heading into Tuesday night’s game:
- Wolves point guard Marcus Paige has been steady offensively, averaging 15 points per game.
- The Warriors have plenty of players on their Summer League team with NBA experience including Kevon Looney, Patrick McCaw and Damian Jones.
- Minnesota forward Matt Costello leads all Summer League players averaging 11 rebounds per game.
Coming Off Of…
The Wolves are coming off of a 90-71 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Perry Ellis led the Wolves with 19 points, while Charles Cooke added 15 off the bench. Levi Randolph scored 13, shooting 2-for-3 from deep. Paige scored 12 and dished out six assists. Costello had a 12-point, 15-rebound double-double.
The Warriors are coming off of a 91-74 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Alex Hamilton led Golden State with 11 points, while Jabari Brown added 10. Looney and Jones had nine rebounds each. The Warriors shot 5-for-24 (20.8 percent) from deep.
Projected Starters
Golden State: PG – Munford, SF – McCaw, SF – Brown, PF – Looney, C - Jones
Minnesota: PG – Paige, SG – Randolph, SF – Williams, PF – Costello, C - Putney