Summer League Scouting Report | Timberwolves vs. Warriors

by Kyle Ratke

Posted: Jul 11, 2017

7:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
Where to Watch: ESPN 2

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to wrap up preliminary play at 2017 Summer League with a win against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

The Wolves go into the game with a 1-1 record while the Warriors are 0-2.

A few things to keep an eye on heading into Tuesday night’s game:

  • Wolves point guard Marcus Paige has been steady offensively, averaging 15 points per game.
  • The Warriors have plenty of players on their Summer League team with NBA experience including Kevon Looney, Patrick McCaw and Damian Jones.
  • Minnesota forward Matt Costello leads all Summer League players averaging 11 rebounds per game.

Coming Off Of…

The Wolves are coming off of a 90-71 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Perry Ellis led the Wolves with 19 points, while Charles Cooke added 15 off the bench. Levi Randolph scored 13, shooting 2-for-3 from deep. Paige scored 12 and dished out six assists. Costello had a 12-point, 15-rebound double-double.

The Warriors are coming off of a 91-74 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Alex Hamilton led Golden State with 11 points, while Jabari Brown added 10. Looney and Jones had nine rebounds each. The Warriors shot 5-for-24 (20.8 percent) from deep.

Projected Starters

Golden State: PG – Munford, SF – McCaw, SF – Brown, PF – Looney, C - Jones

Minnesota: PG – Paige, SG – Randolph, SF – Williams, PF – Costello, C - Putney

 

