Summer League Scouting Report | Timberwolves vs. Warriors

7:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

Where to Watch: ESPN 2

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to wrap up preliminary play at 2017 Summer League with a win against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

The Wolves go into the game with a 1-1 record while the Warriors are 0-2.

A few things to keep an eye on heading into Tuesday night’s game:

Wolves point guard Marcus Paige has been steady offensively, averaging 15 points per game.

The Warriors have plenty of players on their Summer League team with NBA experience including Kevon Looney, Patrick McCaw and Damian Jones.

Minnesota forward Matt Costello leads all Summer League players averaging 11 rebounds per game.

Coming Off Of…

The Wolves are coming off of a 90-71 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Perry Ellis led the Wolves with 19 points, while Charles Cooke added 15 off the bench. Levi Randolph scored 13, shooting 2-for-3 from deep. Paige scored 12 and dished out six assists. Costello had a 12-point, 15-rebound double-double.

The Warriors are coming off of a 91-74 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Alex Hamilton led Golden State with 11 points, while Jabari Brown added 10. Looney and Jones had nine rebounds each. The Warriors shot 5-for-24 (20.8 percent) from deep.

Projected Starters

Golden State: PG – Munford, SF – McCaw, SF – Brown, PF – Looney, C - Jones

Minnesota: PG – Paige, SG – Randolph, SF – Williams, PF – Costello, C - Putney