Summer League Scouting Report | Timberwolves vs. Raptors

5:30 p.m. CT, Thomas & Mack, Las Vegas

Where to Watch: NBATV

Here we go! The Minnesota Timberwolves kick of the 2017 Summer League against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday afternoon.

We have no idea what Minnesota’s lineup will look like considering it has practiced together like three times.

Here’s what we do know, though:

The 16th pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, Justin Patton, will not play due to a broken foot. He’ll be back in Minneapolis rehabbing his injury.

The team’s assistant coach, Ryan Saunders, will coach Minnesota’s Summer League squad for the second-straight year. He led Minnesota to a second-place finish in last year’s tournament.

One player to keep an eye on for the Wolves is former Notre Dame wing V.J. Beachem. Beachem had a solid junior season before having a slight hiccup in his senior season. He’ll be a player who could be fighting for a two-way contract at some point.

Coming Off Of…

This is the first game of 2017 Summer League for the Timberwolves.

The Raptors are coming off a 96-93 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

Forward Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 24 points. Fred VanVleet added 18 points and nine rebounds. Former North Carolina big man Kennedy Meeks had 15 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Second-year center Jakob Poeltl finished with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double.