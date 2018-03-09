Steph Curry Won't Play On Sunday vs. Wolves

The Warriors will be without star point guard Stephen Curry on Sunday against the Wolves at Target Center, per coach Steve Kerr.

Curry suffered a sprained right ankle in the first quarter in his team’s Thursday night win over the San Antonio Spurs.

This is significant for a few reasons. The first is that the Western Conference is a blood bath at this point. The difference between the three seed and 10th place is a mere four games. The Wolves are in the middle of it, sixth with a 38-29 record.

The Warriors on the other hand, are a half game out of first place as of Friday afternoon to the Houston Rockets.

Golden State plays on Friday against the Blazers, who currently sit third in the West.

Curry’s right ankle problems throughout his career are well documented, so rest for the two-time MVP is the right call. It's his fourth sprained ankle of the season, which seems pretty significant.

Steph Curry exiting the game, going to the locker room. Here's a slow-mo video of the twist via @bballbreakdown. Again: Fourth right ankle sprain since early December pic.twitter.com/i3Eqbyzkoi — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 9, 2018

On the season, Curry is averaging 26.3 points, 6.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from the 3-point line.

In 26 games career games against the Wolves, Curry is averaging 23.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.8 rebounds per game.

The Wolves and Warriors tip off at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The game will air on ABC and 830 WCCO.