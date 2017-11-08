Shootaround Report | Wolves at Warriors

The Wolves head into Wednesday night’s game against the Warriors with a lot on the line considering the Warriors are 8-3 are tied for first place and the 7-3 Wolves are in third in the wild Western Conference.

The Warriors will be shorthanded as it was announced earlier in the day that Kevin Durant will be held out with a left thigh contusion.

Still, though, the Warriors are pretty dang talented even without the 25-point per game scorer.

“Obviously Kevin’s a great player, but their depth is really what makes them so special,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after shootaround. “You’re still looking at (Steph) Curry, (Klay) Thompson, Draymond (Green), (Andre) Iguodala, David West, (Shaun) Livingston . . . The biggest thing is that this is a great defensive team as well.”

The trio of Thompson, Green and Curry are averaging more than 55 points per game.

“It’s a great matchup for the whole team,” Wolves wing Andrew Wiggins said. “It will be a team defensive type of game and we’ll have to help each other. We’re facing the defending champs. They’re a great team with great players. It’s going to take everyone to lock in.”

It’s a chance for the Wolves to win their sixth-straight game and would give them a tie for the Western Conference lead with the Houston Rockets. Certainly, this has a big-game feel to it for the Wolves.

“Everything is different,” forward Nemanja Bjelica said. “When we are winning, everything is totally different. . . We feel great.”

Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. on ESPN, FOX Sports North and 830 WCCO.