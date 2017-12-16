Shootaround Report | Wolves vs. Suns

Wolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns is hoping to build off a 30-point, 14-rebound, five-assist and five-block game against the Kings on Thursday.

He’ll have the task of going up against Greg Monroe and the Suns tonight at Target Center. And while offense has always been there for the big fella, defense is what he focused on in Thursday’s win.

“It’s just about being in best position,” Towns said after Saturday’s shootaround. “I think from just that aspect, just doing a better job of knowing people’s traits and knowing what they need to do.”

His coach echoed that, and also praised Towns for his balance offensively.

“I thought he had a lot going,” Tom Thibodeau said. “I think he had a balance of attacking the basket and then he mixed in some perimeter play. And then the play making. The high assists. He kept moving. He was hard to guard . . . Defensively, I thought he protected the rim great.”

The Wolves are 17-12 on the season, fourth in the West. This is the team’s fourth game in a five-game homestand and the team has won three of its last four games.

The Suns going into the game with a 9-21 record, 14th in the West.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO. The Wolves will be debuting their Statement uniforms. Prof will be performing at halftime.