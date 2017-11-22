Shootaround Report | Wolves vs. Magic

When most people are heading home for Thanksgiving break, so are the Wolves. Except it’s not really a break at all.

Minnesota will have its first homestand of more than two games, starting tonight against the Orlando Magic. It’s a four-game homestand total, ranging from tonight to Tuesday against the Wizards. The games inbetween are against the

“The fact that we do have to take care of the home floor like we’ve said time and time again,” Wolves wing Jimmy Butler said. “And get back on track winning these games. . . We know what we have to do.”

The Wolves are 5-2 at home this season and luckily, 10 of their next 14 are in front of their home crowd – a crowd that has been noticed and recognized by players.

“They give us a lot of energy,” Wolves guard Jamal Crawford said. “They really do. They’re the real sixth man. We need to give them something to cheer about.”

The Wolves go into the game trying to snap a two-game losing streak and sit at 10-7 overall. The Magic are 8-9, losers of their last five.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Fans are encouraged to show up early if possible.

Justin Patton Injury Update

Wolves rookie center Justin Patton has been sidelined this season with a foot injury. Patton is nearing his return, but still hasn’t been cleared to play. He’s currently going through non-contact drills. Upon his return, coach Tom Thibodeau has yet to decide if Patton will be sent to the Iowa Wolves for a rehab stint.

“I’m still not sure how it will unfold,” Thibodeau said. “I want to him to practice with us first.”