Shootaround Report | Wolves vs. Kings

Over the last 11 games, Jimmy Butler has been an All-Star.

Butler is averaging 24.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game over that stretch while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from the 3-point line.

He continues to evolve and change into the play the Wolves need him during that given night.

“He’s done that for a long time,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after Thursday’s shootaround. “I think it’s new, he’s coming to a new team, so adjusting to that. But I think when you look over the last 10 games or so, that’s the way he plays.”

Butler has played 40 or more minutes in four-straight games, but it’s not something that he thinks he can handle, and is something he’s fine with.

“I’ve played plenty of minutes throughout my career,” Butler said. “We train hard enough . . . It’s all about taking care of your body. A lot of it is mental.”

Teague Scoring And Dishing

Jeff Teague has been a solid contributor for the Wolves this season, dishing out 7.2 assists per game, 0.6 off his career high.

“(He’s) a great point guard that gets everybody involved,” Andrew Wiggins said. “. . . He’s always a threat so you can’t not play defense on him.”

Teague is in a mini slump over the last two games, averaging 13 points and four assists per game. He’ll look to change that tonight against the Kings at Target Center.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North Plus and 830 WCCO.