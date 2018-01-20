Shootaround Report | Wolves Trying To Get Back On Track

The Wolves are trying to snap a two-game losing streak on Saturday night against the Raptors.

It won’t be easy against the Raptors, who sit second in the East, and their two All-Stars.

The backcourt of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan present plenty of problems. DeRozan will be a 2017-18 All-Star starter and is averaging 25. 1 points per game and a career-high 5.0 assists. Lowry will likely be an All-Star reserve and is averaging 16.4 points, 6.8 assists and a career-high 6.1 rebounds per game.

“They’ve been making steady progress for a while now. They put up big numbers last year,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after Saturday’s shootaround. “ . . . They’ve had an elite backcourt for a while. . . They are very, very gifted.”

For the Wolves, they’ve had success at the Target Center, holding an 18-6 record at home. Plus, a win would prevent a three-game losing streak, something the Wolves haven’t had this season

“We got a lot of pride,” Wolves power forward Taj Gibson said. “We got a lot of good guys in the locker room who work hard.”

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on Fox Sports North Plus and 830 WCCO. The Wolves will wear their Statement jerseys.