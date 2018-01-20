Jordan Johnson/NBAE/Getty Images

Shootaround Report | Wolves Trying To Get Back On Track

by Kyle Ratke

Web Editor

Follow
Posted: Jan 20, 2018

The Wolves are trying to snap a two-game losing streak on Saturday night against the Raptors.

It won’t be easy against the Raptors, who sit second in the East, and their two All-Stars.

The backcourt of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan present plenty of problems. DeRozan will be a 2017-18 All-Star starter and is averaging 25. 1 points per game and a career-high 5.0 assists. Lowry will likely be an All-Star reserve and is averaging 16.4 points, 6.8 assists and a career-high 6.1 rebounds per game.

“They’ve been making steady progress for a while now. They put up big numbers last year,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after Saturday’s shootaround. “ . . . They’ve had an elite backcourt for a while. . . They are very, very gifted.”

For the Wolves, they’ve had success at the Target Center, holding an 18-6 record at home. Plus, a win would prevent a three-game losing streak, something the Wolves haven’t had this season

“We got a lot of pride,” Wolves power forward Taj Gibson said. “We got a lot of good guys in the locker room who work hard.”

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on Fox Sports North Plus and 830 WCCO. The Wolves will wear their Statement jerseys.

 

Tags
Gibson, Taj, DeRozan, DeMar, Lowry, Kyle, Thibodeau, Tom, Timberwolves

Related Content

Gibson, Taj

DeRozan, DeMar

Lowry, Kyle