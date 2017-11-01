Shootaround Report | Wolves at Pelicans

The Wolves will have the challenge of facing off against the Pelicans in New Orleans tonight, led by the duo of Boogie Cousins and Anthony Davis.

Cousins and Davis are averaging 54.1 points and 26.1 rebounds combined for the Pelicans and are two of the best big men in the league, let alone the Western Conference.

“Boog and AD are two of the best in this game when it comes to putting the ball into the basket,” Wolves wing Jimmy Butler said after Wednesday’s shootaround. “ . . . Someone’s going to have a tough matchup and tonight, it’s probably KAT and Taj. Everyone’s gotta be locked in.”

Minnesota goes into the game with a 4-3 record, tied for fifth in the West and have won their last two games. The Wolves are 4-0 in one-possession games this season, something they weren’t very good at last year.

“It’s a lot of fun to win,” Andrew Wiggins said. “Winning doesn’t come easy in this league. It’s a lot different than last year. Last year, we lost a lot of games that were close.”

A big challenge will be slowing down the bigs, along with the rest of the Pelicans offense. New Orleans is scoring 108.4 points per game, eighth in the league. The Wolves are allowing 115.3 points per game, 28th in the league.

“You can start with ball pressure,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. “How you trace the ball and how you contain the ball. The more we keep the ball in front, the less we’re in help situations.”

Tipoff tonight is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports and WCCO 830 AM.