Shootaround Report | Wolves at Mavericks

This could be Dirk Nowitzki’s last season to an illustrious career.

He’s been someone Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has looked up to, and has even implemented the famous “Dirk Step” into his game.

“It’s cool,” Towns said on going up against Nowitzki after Friday’s shootaround. “Get a chance to go out there and learn just by experience going up against him . . . I love playing against him.”

In eight career games against Dallas, Towns is averaging 21.1 points, 12.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Moving The Ball

The Wolves are averaging a respectable 22.4 assists per game, ranking 13th in the NBA. In Minnesota’s 112-99 win over Dallas on Nov. 4, the Wolves finished with 33 assists.

What was the difference?

“Just guys sharing the ball. Make the extra pass,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Hit the open man. Try to get the ball up the floor as quick as you can.”

The Butler Impact

Jimmy Butler hasn’t scored the same amount of points per game as he has in the past, but he’s also never had scorers like Jeff Teague, Andrew Wiggins or Towns on his team. Despite not putting as much points up, Butler is still contributing tons on and off the court.

“Jimmy’s been great,” Guard Tyus Jones said. ”He’s a great leader overall. He’s someone who leads by example, leads vocally. Just his presence on the court has helped on both ends. . . It’s easy to follow him.”

Tipoff is set tonight for 7:30 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.