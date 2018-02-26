Shootaround Report | Wolves at Kings

Life without Jimmy Butler is here for the Wolves. For how long, we don’t know, as Butler recovers from surgery on his right knee.

The good news is that Butler did not tear his ACL, which was the worst-case scenario and the scenario many thought of after seeing Butler go down Friday night in Houston.

“It could have been a lot worse,” Wolves guard Jamal Crawford said after Monday’s shootaround in Sacramento. “We’re just praying for a speedy recovery . . . We have to hold down the fort the best we can until we get him back and hopefully we’ll be better for it in the long run.”

Jamal talks about the importance of stepping up during a crucial stretch in the season. #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/Nc8T9Hh0jh — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 26, 2018

The Wolves have plenty of talent to make do without Butler, with Crawford, Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jeff Teague. But there’s also plenty to play for. With 19 games remaining, the Wolves are 37-26 overall, fourth in the West, but there are just 3.5 games separating the third spot and the nine spot in the conference. It starts tonight against the Kings in Sacramento. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. on Fox Sports North, NBA TV and 830 WCCO.

“We all know we just got to finish strong,” Wiggins said. “We’re in good position to do something great that hasn’t been done for a long time here so we got to keep going strong.”

Remembering Dan Fegan

NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a car accident on Sunday in Colorado. Fegan had represented stars such as DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall and Dwight Howard over the years.

“It’s really sad. Terrible loss . . . Just really sad. A great agent,” Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach Tom Thibodeau said. “A really good person and just sad for his family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”