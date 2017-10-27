Shootaround Report | Wolves Expect Butler Back vs. Thunder

After missing two games with a upper respiratory infection, the Wolves expect All-Star wing Jimmy Butler back tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Thibs tells the media that barring no setbacks Jimmy Butler should be able to play tonight. #Twolves — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) October 27, 2017

The Wolves fell in those two games without Butler. The last game Butler was in the lineup, against the Thunder coincidently, the team won.

On the season, Butler is averaging 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists per game.

He’ll be a huge addition in trying to lock up the trio of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Paul George.

The Wolves go into the game with a 2-3 record, while the Thunder are 2-2.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Target Center. The game will air on Fox Sports North, WCCO 830 AM and NBA TV.