Shootaround Report | Playoff Implications

With just five games remaining for the Timberwolves in the 2017-18 regular season, the stakes are high for Sunday’s contest versus the Utah Jazz.

By night’s end, if the team takes care of business, Minnesota could move up to the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, if the Wolves drop tonight’s matchup, the squad could drop to seventh place.

Needless to say, there’s a lot on the line at Target Center.

A regular season game this meaningful hasn’t been played by the hometown team in over a decade, and with that, the venue will be packed.

Wolves fans are on pace for selling out Target Center for the 15th time this season – tying for the most sellouts in a season since 1991-92.

Around 500 tickets remain for the contest, with limited seats available at Timberwolves.com/tickets.

“Everyone’s fighting for the same thing this time of the year,” said head coach Tom Thibodeau. “It’s competition, we want it to be hard.”

Tipoff tonight is set for 6:00 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.