Shootaround Access | Wolves vs. Lakers

The Wolves kick off their preseason schedule tonight against the Lakers in Anaheim.

One of the talkers after shootaround was whether or not forward Nemanja Bjelica would play in the game. Bjelica returned to practice this week after suffering a break to his left foot last March.

“We’re going to see how he feels after the shootaround,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. “He went around pretty good today. I’m still not sure.”

The team doesn’t have a plan yet on how many minutes or games the stretch forward will play this preseason, but that’s a talk that is in the works.

“We’ll sit down and talk to (Head Athletic Trainer) Gregg (Farnam) and Bjeli,” Thibodeau said. “He’s moving good in practice. That doesn’t mean he’s ready for a game . . . He’s close, though.”

On Lonzo Ball

The way people have talked about Laker rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, you’d think he was a 10-year veteran.

Thibodeau was asked on the early hype of Ball and if he remembers a rookie with this much attention.

“I mean, he’s had a terrific career. He’s a good player. Played well in Summer League. I think there’s different steps along the way, but he’s a good player. A very good player.”

We’ll see how the No. 2 pick plays tonight against the likes of Jeff Teague, Tyus Jones and Aaron Brooks