Shootaround Access | Wolves at Heat

The Wolves are on the road tonight against the Heat in Miami.

One of the things the team is hoping for is for the bench to continue to gel together. There’s plenty of talent with Jamal Crawford, Shabazz Muhammad and Gorgui Dieng.

“Just keep working at it,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said of his second unit after Monday’s shootaround. “It’s not a one-time thing. You’ve got to do it every day. Everything is performance related. You have to play well with the minutes given to you.”

The bench’s leading scorer, Jamal Crawford, is averaging 10.2 points per game while shooting a scorching 45.8 percent from the 3-point.

The Wolves are hoping he can get hot against the Heat, a team he’s had success against in his career. In 43 career games (18 starts) against the Heat, Crawford has averaged 15.8 points per game.

This includes a 52-point game in 2007 when Crawford was a member of the Knicks.

“I’ve had some successful nights (against Miami),” Crawford said. “One of my highest scoring nights actually came against Miami. It was in New York, but I play pretty well against them.”

Tipoff tonight is set for 6:30 p.m. on Fox Sports Net and 830 WCCO.