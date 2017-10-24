Shootaround Access | Teague Facing Off Against Hometown Team

Wolves new point guard Jeff Teague faces off against his hometown team, and the team he played for last season, the Indiana Pacers tonight.

Teague, from Indianapolis, played with the Pacers last season and averaged 15.3 points, 7.8 assists and four rebounds per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from the 3-point line.

He noted that it’d be different if the game was in Indiana, but being it’s in Minnesota, it doesn’t change a whole lot.

“On the road, when they come here, it’s pretty much business as usual. . . It was fun, I had a great time (playing there) . . . I enjoyed it,” Teague said after Tuesday’s shootaround.

Teague struggled a bit in his first two games with the Wolves, combining for 21 points and 10 assists while shooting 6-for-16 from the field and 1-for-5 from deep. That changed in Sunday’s thrilling win over the Thunder in Oklahoma City. Teague finished with 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds while shooting 5-for-10 from the field and 1-for-1 from the free-throw line.

“It makes a big difference,” Wolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns said of Teague playing better. “We always all knew the talent Jeff Teague has and just had to find a way to get him going. . . Hopefully he takes the momentum in tonight.”

The Wolves and Pacers will tipoff at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports North Plus and 830 WCCO.