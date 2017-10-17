Shawn Parker Hired as Timberwolves Public Address Announcer

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the hire of Shawn Parker as the team’s public address announcer. The hire follows an extensive search that drew over 400 interested applicants.



Shawn Parker, a Washington D.C. native, has an extensive sports background and is certified by the National Association of Sports Public Address Announcers (NASPAA). Shawn was most recently the PA announcer at George Washington University and for the Women’s Football Alliance’s three-time national Champion D.C. Divas. He has also been the hockey voice of the 2015 World Police and Fire Games and the 2016 USA Hockey High School National Championships, as well as has experience as a boxing announcer for several D.C.-based champions including world light middleweight champion, Jarrett “Swift” Hurd.



Parker began his duties with the Timberwolves at the team’s invitation-only scrimmage last Friday evening. He will make his public debut at the Timberwolves Home Opener on Friday, October 20. Tickets for the game against the Utah Jazz are available by visiting www.timberwolves.com or by calling (612) 673-1234.