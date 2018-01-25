Scouting Report | Wolves at Warriors

Thursday, Oracle Arena

Wolves at Warriors, 9:30 p.m.

TNT, 830 WCCO

Why you should watch:

This is the final game of a three-game road trip for the Wolves and it won’t be easy. It turns out a team with Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green is really, really good.

Fun fact: The Wolves are one of four teams to beat the Warriors in 2015-16 and 2016-17. The other three are the Lakers, Celtics and Spurs.

Andrew Wiggins has been hot for the Wolves over the last three games, averaging 31 points while shooting 57.6 percent from the field. Minnesota has been without Jimmy Butler during those three games. He’s questionable in this one with a knee injury.

This is a nationally broadcasted game on TNT. And while we love, love, love Dave Benz and Jim Petersen, it’s always interesting to hear the national opinions on the Wolves.

Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m., so chug that extra-caffeinated drink around 9:03.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

Remember when we wondered how Kevin Durant would fit in with the Warriors when he signed there before last season? That turned out to be a stupid question. Durant has fit in effortlessly and in his second season with the club and 11th overall, he’s averaging 25.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and a career-high 5.6 assists per game.

He’s coming off a game in which he dished out a career-high 14 assists against the Knicks in just 32 minutes before getting ejected.

Crazy thing is, Durant is only 29. He’s still getting better. And he has the ability to play shooting guard, small forward, and as we saw last year in the NBA Finals, center. He’s a bad man.

Injuries:

Warriors: Thompson (gluteus) is probable. Patrick McCaw (back) and Jordan Bell (ankle) are out.

Wolves: Butler (knee) is questionable.

Starting Lineups:

Warriors: PG – Curry, SG – Thompson, SF – Durant, PF – Green, C - Pachulia

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Bjelica, PF – Gibson, C - Towns