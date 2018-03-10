Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Warriors

Timberwolves vs. Warriors, 2:30 p.m.

Target Center

ABC, 830 WCCO

Why you should be at Target Center:

You get to see the Wolves go up against the defending champs in a battle that has huge implications on both sides.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Warriors were a half game back from first place in the West while the Wolves are sixth in the West, 2.5 from third, but just 1.5 up from tenth.

This is about as close as you’re going to get to a playoff game in mid-March.

The Wolves are hoping to snap a three-game losing streak, while the Warriors are hoping to win a game with Stephen Curry, who will be out with a right sprained ankle.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

With Curry out, this is Kevin Durant’s team offensively. Durant is averaging 26.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and a career-high 43.6 percent from the 3-point line.

In Friday night’s loss to Portland (without Curry), Durant put up 40 points on 21 shots. Golden State has other options like Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, but Durant will be the player who controls Golden State’s offense.

Injuries:

Warriors: David West (arm), Steph Curry (ankle), Jordan Bell (ankle) and Patrick McCaw (wrist) are out. Andre Iguodala (arm) is questionable.

Wolves: Butler (knee) is out.

Starting Lineups:

Warriors: PG – Cook, SG – Thompson, SF – Durant, PF – Green, C - McGee

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Bjelica, PF – Gibson, C - Towns