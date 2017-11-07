Scouting Report | Wolves at Warriors

Wednesday, 9:30 p.m., Oracle Arena

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North, ESPN

Listen: 830 WCCO

The Wolves are hoping to make it six-straight wins Wednesday night. It won’t be easy, though, considering they are going up against the defending champs on the road.

Minnesota goes into the game with a 7-3 record, third in the West. Golden State is 8-3, tied for first in the West.

A few tidbits going into Wednesday night’s game:

The Wolves have attempted more free throws than their opponents in all 10 contests this season and have outscored the opposition by a league-leading 6.9 points from the line.

The Warriors are shooting 51.2 percent from the field, first in the league.

Jeff Teague is averaging 14.8 points and 10.2 assists per game in his last five contests. He’s had a double-double in four of those games.

Last Matchup . . .

The Wolves were 1-3 against the Warriors last season. The last game came on April 4 in Oakland where the Wolves fell 121-107.

Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 41 points, 21 coming from the 3-point line. Stephen Curry added 19 points and nine assists. Matt Barnes scored 12 and hauled in six rebounds. Andre Iguodala led the bench with 11 points. The Warriors shot ta scorching 14-for-32 from the 3-point line.

Shabazz Muhammad led the bench with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins also scored 24. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Ricky Rubio rounded things out with 15 points, five assists and five rebounds. The Wolves were not as great from deep, shooting just 4-for-19.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 112-94 home win over the Hornets Sunday.

Wiggins led the Wolves with 20 points. Teague added 18 points, 12 assists and five rebounds, hitting four of five 3-pointers. Towns finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Gorgui Dieng had a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double off the bench, while Jamal Crawford also scored 15 points off the bench. Jimmy Butler rounded things out with 13 points and six rebounds. Minnesota shot 26-for-30 from the free-throw line.

The Warriors are coming off a 97-80 home win over the Heat Monday.

Kevin Durant led Golden State with 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks. Draymond Green added 18 points and nine rebounds. Curry finished with 16 points, five rebounds and two steals. Thompson rounded things out with 13 points and six rebounds. Golden State shot 22-for-24 from the free-throw line.

Key Matchup: Jimmy Butler vs. Kevin Durant

Butler will have an opportunity to shut down one of the better scorers in the NBA. Both Butler and Durant are considered two of the best two-way players in the league.

In Butler’s first season with the Wolves, he’s averaging 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and four assists per game. In one game against the Warriors last season, Butler finished with 22 points, six assists and five rebounds.

In his second season with Golden State, Durant is averaging 24.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, five assists and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 53 percent from the field and 46.4 percent from the 3-point line. In two games against the Wolves last season, Durant averaged 25, points, nine rebounds and five assists.

The two will likely be guarding each other in Wednesday’s contest.

Injury Report

Warriors:

No injuries to report.

Timberwolves:

Justin Patton (foot) is out.

Warriors:

Durant (thigh) is out.

Projected Starters

Warriors:

PG – Curry, SG – Thompson, SF – Durant, PF – Green, C - Pachulia

Timberwolves:

PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns