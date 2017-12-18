Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Blazers

Monday, 7:00 p.m., Target Center

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

The Wolves wrap up a five-game homestand on Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers at Target Center.

Minnesota goes into the game with a 17-13 record, fourth in the West. The Blazers are 16-13, just a half game back from Minnesota.

A few quick tidbits going into this one:

The Wolves All-Star wing Jimmy Butler is questionable after suffering a back injury in Saturday’s loss to the Suns. We’ll know more likely around 5 p.m.

Portland has been one of the best defensive teams in the league, allowing just 100.5 points per game, fifth-best in the NBA.

This will be Minnesota’s last game home until Dec. 27 when it hosts Denver.

Last Matchup . . .

The Wolves were 1-3 against the Blazers last season. The last game came on April 6 at the Moda Center. Allen Crabbe led Portland with 25 points (24 coming from the 3-point line) and five assists off the bench. Damian Lillard added 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. C.J. McCollum finished with 18 points and five assists. Al-Farouq Aminu scored 15 points and hauled in seven rebounds. Evan Turner had 10 points and seven boards off the bench.

Andrew Wiggins led the Wolves with 36 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 16 rebounds. Ricky Rubio rounded things out with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 108-106 home loss to the Suns on Saturday. Towns led the Wolves with 28 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Taj Gibson added 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Jeff Teague finished with 17 points, eight assists and three blocks. Wiggins scored 13 points and had three steals. Butler added 10 points, six rebounds and three steals. Tyus Jones led the bench with 10 points and three steals.

The Blazers are coming off a 93-91 road win over the Hornets on Saturday. McCollum led the Blazers with 25 points. Lillard added 18 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. Jusuf Nurkic rounded things out with 14 points and five rebounds.

Key Matchup: Jeff Teague vs. Damian Lillard

In his first season with the Wolves, Teague is averaging 13.7 points, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and a career-high 40.6 percent from the 3-point line. In 15 career games against Portland, Teague is averaging 13.9 points and 5.1 assists per game.

In his sixth season, Lillard is averaging 25 points, 6.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game. He’s shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 35 percent from the 3-point line. In 19 career games against the Wolves, Lillard is averaging 23.7 points, 6.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Injury Report

Blazers:

No injuries to report.

Timberwolves:

Nemanja Bjelica (foot) and Butler (back) are questionable.

Projected Starters

Blazers:

PG – Lillard, SG – McCollum, SF – Turner, PF – Aminu, C - Nurkic

Timberwolves:

PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns