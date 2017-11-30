Scouting Report | Wolves at Thunder

Tuesday, 7 p.m., Chesapeake Energy Arena

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North, NBA TV

Listen: 830 WCCO

The Wolves are hoping to make in two-straight wins on the road after their win over the Pelicans on Wednesday night. Minnesota is 13-9 overall, tied for fourth in the West.

Oklahoma City has dropped three-straight games and the Thunder are 8-12 overall, tied for ninth in the West.

Last Matchup . . .

The Wolves are 2-0 against the Thunder this season. The last game came on Oct. 27 at Target Center where the Wolves won 119-116. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 33 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks. Jimmy Butler added 25 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Jeff Teague finished with 17 points and 10 assists. Taj Gibson had 16 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Andrew Wiggins pitched in with 14 points and two steals.

Russell Westbrook led Oklahoma City with 27 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and two steals. Paul George added 23 points, five rebounds and two steals. Carmelo Anthony also scored 23 points. Steven Adams rounded things out with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 120-102 road win over the Pelicans on Wednesday night. Wiggins led the Wolves with 28 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Gorgui Dieng led the bench with 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Butler also scored 19 points. Tyus Jones finished with 16 points, six assists and four steals. Jamal Crawford pitched in with 12 off the bench. Towns and Gibson combined for 21 points and 20 rebounds.

The Thunder are coming off a 121-108 road loss to the Magic on Wednesday. Westbrook led OKC with 37 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals. George added 22 points, five rebounds and five assists. Anthony finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Andre Roberson rounded things out with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Key Matchup: Paul George vs. Jimmy Butler

In his first season with the Thunder and eighth overall, George is averaging 20.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and a league-best 2.8 steals per game. He’s shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line. In 14 career games against the Wolves, George is averaging 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

In his first season with the Wolves and seventh overall, Butler is averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He’s shooting 44 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from the 3-point line. In 11 career games against the Thunder, Butler’s averaging 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Injury Report

Thunder:

No injuries to report.

Timberwolves:

Justin Patton (foot) is out. Nemanja Bjelica (foot) and Jeff Teague (Achilles) are questionable.

Projected Starters

Thunder:

PG – Westbrook, SG – Roberson, SF – George, PF – Anthony, C - Adams

Timberwolves:

PG – Jones, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns