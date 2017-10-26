Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Thunder

Friday, 7:00 p.m., Target Center

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North, NBA TV

Listen: 830 WCCO

The Wolves are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak in front of their fans at Target Center on Friday night.

It won’t be easy with the Wolves going up the three-headed monster of Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

But the Wolves have proven they can already beat this squad, as they did less than a week ago.

The Wolves are 2-3, tied for ninth in the West. The Thunder are 2-2, tied for seventh.

A few tidbits heading into Friday night’s game:

Taj Gibson spent 23 games with Oklahoma City last season. In five games with the Wolves this season, he’s averaging 6.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Each member of OKC’s big three is averaging 18 or more points. The only other player to average double digits is center Steven Adams.

This is Minnesota’s last home game before hosting the Mavericks on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Last Matchup . . .

The two teams last faced off on Oct. 22, and it was pretty memorable. The Wolves won 115-113 thanks to this game-winning 3-pointer from Wiggins, just seconds after Anthony nailed a three to give the Thunder a one-point lead.

Wiggins led the Wolves with 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Karl-Anthony Towns added 27 points and 12 rebounds. Jeff Teague had a solid all-around game of 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Jimmy Butler added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. Taj Gibson had an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double. The Wolves shot 10-for-25 (40 percent) from the 3-point line.

Westbrook led the Thunder with 31 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. Anthony added 23 points, while George added 14 points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals. Steven Adams finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Jerami Grant and Raymond Felton finished with 12 points each off the bench. OKC was just 10-for-16 (62.5 percent) from the free-throw line.

Coming Off Of . . .

Minnesota is coming off a 122-101 road loss to the Pistons Wednesday. Towns finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolves. Wiggins added 21. Teague rounded things out with 18 points and six assists.

Oklahoma City is coming off a 114-96 home win over the Pacers Wednesday. Westbrook finished with 28 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds. Anthony added 28 points and 10 rebounds. Adams also had a double-double, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds. George added 10 points. The Thunder won despite turning the ball over 20 times.

Key Matchup: Jeff Teague vs. Russell Westbrook

The new Wolves point guard will have his hands full against last year’s MVP.

Teague goes into the game averaging 12 points, 6.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds through five games while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line.

Westbrook is averaging 21.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and a league-high 12.8 assists per game. He’s shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from the 3-point line.

Injury Report

Thunder:

No injuries to report.

Timberwolves:

Justin Patton (foot) is out. Jimmy Butler (upper respiratory illness) is questionable.

Projected Starters

Thunder:

PG – Westbrook, SG – Roberson, SF – George, PF – Anthony, C - Adams

Timberwolves:

PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Muhammad, PF – Gibson, C - Towns