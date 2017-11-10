Scouting Report | Wolves at Suns

Saturday, 8:00 p.m., Talking Stick Resort Arena

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North Plus

Listen: 830 WCCO

Last Matchup . . .

The Wolves were 3-0 against the Suns last season. The last game came Jan. 24 in Phoenix and the Wolves won 112-111 thanks to a buzzer-beater from Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins led the Wolves with 31 points, six rebounds and three steals. He shot 11-for-22 from the field, 2-for-4 from the 3-point line and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line. Towns added 18 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Gorgui Dieng added 16 points and nine rebounds, while Shabazz Muhammad led the bench with 16 points. Zach LaVine added 11 points.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 26 points, 12 coming from the 3-point line. Tyson Chandler had a 22-point, 17-rebound double-double. Eric Bledsoe finished with 18 points and seven assists. Alex Len had 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Brandon Knight rounded things out with 10 points.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 125-101 road loss to the Warriors on Wednesday. Wiggins led the Wolves with 17 points, six rebounds and four steals. Towns added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Taj Gibson and Jeff Teague scored 14 points each, while Jimmy Butler rounded things out with 11 points and five assists.

The Suns are coming off a 128-112 home loss to the Magic on Friday. Len led Phoenix with 21 points and 13 rebounds. T.J. Warren added 20 points, while Mike James and Josh Jackson scored 18 each.

Injury Report

Suns:

Tyson Chandler (back) is questionable. Greg Monroe (calf) and Brandon Knight (knee) are out.

Timberwolves:

Justin Patton (foot) is out.

Projected Starters

Suns:

PG – James, SG – Booker, SF – Warren, PF – Chriss, C - Len

Timberwolves:

PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns