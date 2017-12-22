Scouting Report | Wolves at Suns

Saturday, 8:00 p.m., Talking Stick Resort Arena

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North Plus

Listen: 830 WCCO

The Wolves go into this Saturday-night contest with a 19-13 record, fourth in the West. The Suns are 11-20, 12th in the West.

Last Matchup . . .

The Wolves are 1-2 against the Suns this season. The last game came on Dec. 16 at Target Center. The Suns won 108-106 behind 17 points from Troy Daniels and Dragan Bender off the bench. Isaiah Canaan added 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds. T.J. Warren had 15 points and five boards. Rookie Josh Jackson finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Alex Len had 12 points, 19 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 28 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Taj Gibson added 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Jeff Teague finished with 17 points, eight assists and three blocks. Andrew Wiggins had 13 points and three steals. Jimmy Butler had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals. Tyus Jones led the bench with 10 points and three steals.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 112-104 road win over the Nuggets. Towns and Butler each scored 25 points. Towns also had 10 rebounds and three steals. Jamal Crawford led the bench with 20 points and seven assists. Teague added 16 points, eight assists and two steals. Gibson finished with 12 points and five rebounds.

The Suns are coming off a 97-95 home win over the Grizzlies. T.J. Warren led Phoenix with 27 points and five rebounds. Daniels added 14 off the bench. Jackson had 13 points and five rebounds. Canaan had 10 points and two steals.

Injury Report

Suns:

Devin Booker (groin) and Brandon Knight (knee) are out.

Timberwolves:

Nemanja Bjelica (foot) is questionable.

Projected Starters

Suns:

PG – Ulis, SG – Jackson, SF – Warren, PF – Chriss, C - Monroe

Timberwolves:

PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns