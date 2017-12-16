Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Suns

Thursday, 7:00 p.m., Target Center

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Last Matchup . . .

The Wolves are 1-1 against the Suns this season. The last game came Nov. 26 at Target Center. The Wolves won 119-108 behind 32 points and 12 rebounds from Karl-Anthony Towns. Jimmy Butler added 25 points, five assists and three steals. Andrew Wiggins finished with 21 points and five rebounds. Taj Gibson had a 16-point, 14-rebound double-double. Gorgui Dieng led the bench with 11 points and six rebounds.

Mike James led Phoenix with 26 points and seven assists. T.J. Warren added 18 points. Troy Daniels scored 13. Tyson Chandler rounded things out with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 119-96 home win over the Kings on Thursday. Towns led Minnesota with 30 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks and five assists. Wiggins added 22. Butler finished with 21 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Gibson scored 12 points, while Jeff Teague finished with 10 points, six assists and two steals.

The Suns are coming off a 115-109 home loss to the Raptors on Wednesday. Daniels led Phoenix with 32 points, 21 coming from the 3-point line. Greg Monroe finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Warren also scored 17 points. Tyler Ulis had 16 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

Injury Report

Suns:

Devin Booker (groin) and Brandon Knight (knee) are out.

Timberwolves:

Nemanja Bjelica (foot) is questionable.

Projected Starters

Suns:

PG – Ulis, SG – Jackson, SF – Warren, PF – Chriss, C - Monroe

Timberwolves:

PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns