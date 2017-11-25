Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Suns

Sunday, 2:30 p.m., Target Center

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

The Wolves are hoping to bounce back from a tough loss against the Heat on Friday against the Suns on Sunday afternoon.

The Wolves go into the game with an 11-8 record, tied for fourth in the West. The Suns are 7-13, in 13th.

A few tidbits heading into Sunday afternoon’s game:

This is the third of a four-game home stand for the Wolves.

In five games since being traded to Phoenix, Greg Monroe is averaging 11.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Last Matchup . . .

The two teams last faced off on Nov. 11 in Phoenix. The Suns won 118-110 behind 35 points each from T.J. Warren and Devin Booker. Booker also added nine rebounds and six assists. Marquese Chriss added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins led the Wolves with 27 points. Jimmy Butler added 25 points, six rebounds and five assists. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Taj Gibson had a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 109-97 home loss to the Heat on Friday. Towns led the way with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Wiggins also scored 18. Butler finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Jamal Crawford and Shabazz Muhammad led the bench with 10 points each.

The Suns are coming off a 115-91 home loss to the Pelicans on Friday. Warren led Phoenix with 18 points. Tyler Ulis added 17. Tyson Chandler finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Josh Jackson led the bench with 14 points. Booker added 13.

Key Matchup: Andrew Wiggins vs. Devin Booker

In his fourth season, Wiggins is averaging 18.8 points, four rebounds and a career-high 1.4 steals per game. In 12 career games against Phoenix, Wiggins is averaging 22.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 35.7 percent from deep.

In his third season, Booker is averaging 22.5 points, 4.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 35.7 percent from deep. In eight career games against the Wolves, he’s averaging 18.9 points per game while shooting 42.4 percent from deep.

Injury Report

Suns:

Brandon Knight (knee) is out.

Timberwolves:

Justin Patton (foot) is out. Nemanja Bjelica (foot) and Jeff Teague (Achilles) are questionable.

Projected Starters

Suns:

PG – Ulis, SG – Booker, SF – Warren, PF – Monroe, C - Chandler

Timberwolves:

PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns