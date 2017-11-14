Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Spurs

Wednesday, 7:00 p.m., Target Center

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

The Wolves are back home after a three-game road trip on the West Coast.

At 8-5, Minnesota is fourth in the West. The Spurs come into the game with a 9-5 record, good for third. San Antonio is also coming off a back-to-back.

A few tidbits heading into Wednesday night’s game:

The Wolves are scoring 108 points per game, eighth in the league.

The Spurs are allowing just 99 points per game, third in the league.

The Wolves hit the road again as they’ll play the Mavericks in Dallas on Friday.

Last Matchup . . .

The two teams last faced off on Oct. 18 in the season opener in San Antonio. The Spurs won 107-99 behind 25 points and 10 rebounds from LaMarcus Aldridge. Danny Green added 17 points. Dejounte Murray added 16 points and five rebounds. Rudy Gay led the bench with 14 points and five boards. Kyle Anderson rounded things out with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins led the Wolves with 26 points and five rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points and 13 rebounds. Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague scored 12 and 11 points, respectively. Jamal Crawford led the bench with 10 points and five assists.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 109-98 road win over the Jazz Monday night. Towns led the Wolves with 24 points and 13 rebounds while shooting 4-for-6 from the 3-point line. Teague added 22 points, shooting 4-for-7 from deep. Butler had a 21-point, 10-assist double-double. Taj Gibson also had a double-double, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Wiggins rounded things out with 11 points. The Wolves shot a scorching 10-for-20 (50 percent) from deep.

The Spurs are coming off a 97-91 win over the Mavericks in Dallas Tuesday night. Aldridge led San Antonio with 32 points and five rebounds. Mills added 19 points and four steals. Manu Ginobili and Murray led the bench with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Key Matchup: Karl-Anthony Towns vs. LaMarcus Aldridge

In his third season with San Antonio, Aldridge is averaging 22.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, his highest with the club, which makes sense with Kawhi Leonard’s absence.

In 41 career games against the Wolves, Aldridge is averaging 18.9 points and 7.9 rebounds.

In his third season, Towns is averaging 21.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. In eight career games against San Antonio, Towns is averaging 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Injury Report

Spurs:

Tony Parker (quad) and Kawhi Leonard (quad) are out. Danny Green (hamstring) is questionable. Joffrey Lauvergne (ankle) is probable.

Timberwolves:

Justin Patton (foot) is out. Gorgui Dieng (finger) is questionable.

Projected Starters

Spurs:

PG – Mills, SG – Forbes, SF – Anderson, PF – Gasol, C - Aldridge

Timberwolves:

PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns