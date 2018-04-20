Game 3 Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Rockets

Western Conference Playoffs, First Round

Game 3

Wolves vs. Rockets, 6:30 p.m.

Target Center

Fox Sports North, ESPN, Buz’n 102.9

The NBA playoffs return to the Target Center for the first time since 2004 on Saturday night.

The Wolves host the No. 1 seeded Rockets in Game 3. Minnesota is down 0-2 in the series after a close loss in Game 1, and a not-so-close loss in Game 2.

The key for the Wolves will be getting solid performances from All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Butler has a combined 24 points in two games, while Towns has just 13. That will have to improve if the Wolves are looking to get this series to 2-1.

Of course, solid performances by those two don’t guarantee anything. The Rockets are loaded with weapons, starting with James Harden and Chris Paul.

Harden had 44 points in Game 1, but the Wolves held him to just 12 points in Game 2 on 2-for-18 shooting from the field and 1-for-10 shooting from the 3-point line.

This is a pivotal game, and probably a must-win for the Wolves in the series.

The game will air on Fox Sports North for those in the area, and ESPN nationally. You can hear the voice of Alan Horton on Buz’n 102.9 FM.

Injuries:

Rockets: Ryan Anderson (ankle) is a game-time decision and Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) is out.

Wolves: No injuries to report.

Starting Lineups:

Rockets: PG – Paul, SG - Harden, SF - Ariza, PF - Tucker, C - Capela

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Butler, SF – Wiggins, PF – Gibson, C – Towns