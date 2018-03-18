Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Rockets

Timberwolves vs. Rockets, 6 p.m.

Target Center

Fox Sports North, NBA TV, 830 WCCO

Why you should be there:

Both teams are coming off of a game on Saturday night, although there were different results.

The Rockets beat the Pelicans, 107-101, on the road, while the Wolves fell 117-101 to the Spurs in San Antonio.

Both teams are fighting for playoff positioning. For the Rockets, they are 55-14, first in the West (and league) by 2.5 games.

For the Wolves, Saturday’s loss slid them to sixth in the West, tied with the Jazz and Spurs for that spot with the Pelicans a half game back, and the Clippers and Nuggets two games back.

An upset for the Wolves would be their first win over the Rockets since Jan. 11, 2017.

Houston has won 21 of its last 22 games.

On Saturday, Karl-Anthony Towns became the fourth player to collect 5,000 points and 2,500 rebounds prior to their 23rd birthdays.

Injuries:

Rockets: No injuries to report.

Wolves: Jimmy Butler (knee) is out

Starting Lineups:

Rockets: PG – Paul, SG – Harden, SF – Ariza, PF – Tucker, C - Capela

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Bjelica, PF – Gibson, C – Towns