Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Rockets

Tuesday, Target Center

Wolves vs. Rockets, 7:00 p.m.

Fox Sports North, 830 WCCO

Why you should attend:

Both teams are streaking.

No, not like that. Weirdo.

The Wolves are looking for their 14th-straight home win, a mark that would tie a 2003-04 franchise record.

The Rockets, meanwhile, have won eight-straight games.

This will be a huge test for the Wolves against one of the top two teams in the entire league with Chris Paul, James Harden and Co.

The Rockets beat the Wolves 116-98 back on Jan. 18 in Houston, and the Wolves will be looking for some vengeance. Luckily this time, the Wolves are on their home court.

“The big thing is that we’re just playing better here,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after Monday’s practice. “We wanted to establish a home court, but just understanding what goes into winning.”

This is one of two games left for the Wolves before the All-Star break in Los Angeles. Minnesota hosts the Lakers on Thursday night.

The Wolves go into the game with a 35-24 record, fourth in the West. The Rockets are 42-13, second in the West.

It will also be the team’s Chinese New Year celebration. For more information, click here.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

If the season ended today, Harden would be your MVP.

The six-time All-Star is averaging a league-leading 31.3 points per game to go with 8.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals. He’s shooting 44.8 percent from the field (highest since 2013-14 season) and 38.1 percent from deep (highest since 2011-12).

He’s an impossible player to contain. In the last month alone, he’s had a 60-point and a 41-point performance.

He can score and facilitate if need be.

The Wolves will likely throw All-Star Jimmy Butler on Harden, which is their best chance to slow him down. And even if they do that, Paul remains lethal after all of these years as well.

Injuries:

Rockets: Trevor Ariza (hamstring) is out.

Wolves: No injuries to report.

Starting Lineups:

Rockets: PG – Paul – SG – Harden, SF – Mbah a Moute, PF – Tucker, C - Capela

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns