Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Raptors

Saturday, Target Center

Wolves vs. Raptors, 8 p.m.

Fox Sports North Plus, 830 WCCO

Why you should attend:

These are two of the top six teams in all the land.

Plus, it’s a true battle for the “north” because maps don’t lie.

Who is the north? pic.twitter.com/Eo5R9lbLIt — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) April 2, 2015

The Wolves are 29-18, fourth in the West. Minnesota won five-straight games at home before dropping its last two on the road. Good news, Wolves fans. This game is at home!

The Raptors, who are in the top-five in offensive and defensive rating this season, are 31-13, second in the East. They are coming off of an 86-83 win over the Spurs at home on Friday night, so it is indeed a back to back for Toronto.

Both of these teams will likely feature two All-Stars each next month in February. DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry from Toronto, and Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns from the Wolves.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

DeRozan has changed his game through the years. After attempted just 1.7 3-pointers at a 26.6 percent clip last season, he’s up to 3.1 attempts at 34.8 percent this season. Not great, but a huge improvement. On the season, DeRozan is averaging 25.1 points per game.

Wolves wing Jimmy Butler will likely be assigned to DeRozan. The two are familiar with each other with Butler playing in the East since 2011. In a Jan. 7 game against the Raptors last season, Butler scored 42 to points to go with 10 rebounds and five assists in a 123-118 win over the Raptors. DeRozan finished with 36 points and eight rebounds.

Injuries:

Raptors: Fred VanVleet (knee) is questionable.

Wolves: No injuries to report.

Starting Lineups:

Raptors: PG – Lowry, SG – DeRozan, SF – Anunoby, PF – Ibaka, C - Valanciunas

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns