Scouting Report | Wolves at Raptors

Tuesday, Air Canada Centre

Wolves at Raptors, 6:30 p.m.

Fox Sports North Plus, 830 WCCO

Why you should watch:

The Wolves don’t have much time to dwell on a nasty loss to the Hawks on Monday night. Just 24 hours later, they take on the Toronto Raptors, who are second in the East with a 33-15 record.

This ends a brutal stretch for the Wolves, but they’ve got a chance to sweep the season series against the Raptors for the first time since 2003-04.

The Wolves are 12-15 on the road this season and 8-12 against the East, so this is a chance for them to flip that script.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

He probably gets overlooked with All-Stars Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan on the team, but Serge Ibaka is still a very effective player.

In his ninth season, Ibaka is averaging 13 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from the 3-point line.

In Toronto’s six-point loss to Minnesota on Jan. 20 at Target Center, Ibaka finished with 13 points and five rebounds while shooting 6-for-11 from the field.

He’s not an All-Star level player like we once thought he could be, but he’s a starting-caliber player on a team that is on pace for 56 wins. There’s something to be said for that.

His win share per 48 minutes is at .120, the highest it’s been since 2014-15 when he was with the Thunder.

Injuries:

Raptors: Fran VanVleet (personal) is questionable.

Wolves: No injuries to report.

Starting Lineups:

Raptors: PG – Lowry, SG – DeRozan, SF – Anunoby, PF – Ibaka, C - Valanciunas

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns