Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Pistons

Sunday, 6:00 p.m., Target Center (*fans should attend early)

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

The Wolves are hoping to make it four-straight wins on Sunday night against the Pistons at home.

Minnesota goes into the game with a 10-5 record, third in the West. Detroit is also 10-5, tied for second in the East.

Last Matchup . . .

The two teams last faced off on Oct. 25 in Detroit. The Pistons won 122-101 behind 34 points from Tobias Harris. Avery Bradley added 20 points. Stanley Johnson scored 15, while Andre Drummond had a 15-point, 15-rebound double-double. Henry Ellenson and Reggie Jackson had 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins added 21. Jeff Teague rounded things out with 18 points and six assists.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 111-87 road win over the Mavericks on Friday. Jimmy Butler led the Wolves with 21 points and eight rebounds. Wiggins added 19. Towns had a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double. Teague had a 15-point, 10-assist double-double. Jamal Crawford led the bench with 12 points. Taj Gibson added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Pistons are coming off a 107-100 road loss to the Pacers on Friday. Bradley and Jackson scored 16 points each. Harris and Ish Smith scored 15 each. Luke Kennard had 13 points off the bench. Drummond had 11 points, 15 rebounds and five assists.

Key Matchup: Jimmy Butler vs. Tobias Harris

In his first year with the Wolves, Butler is averaging 15.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game. In 20 career games against the Pistons, Butler is averaging 17.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

In his third season in Detroit, Harris is averaging a career-high 19.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 48.9 percent from the 3-point line. In nine career games against the Wolves, Harris is averaging 16.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Injury Report

Pistons:

Jon Leuer (ankle) is doubtful.

Timberwolves:

Justin Patton (foot) is out.

Projected Starters

Pistons:

PG – Jackson, SG – Bradley, SF – Johnson, PF – Harris, C - Drummond

Timberwolves:

PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns