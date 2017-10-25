Scouting Report | Wolves at Pistons

Wednesday, 6:00 p.m., Little Caesars Arena

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Both teams are hoping to bounce back from home losses earlier this week and enter the game with a 2-2 record. The Pistons are tied for seventh in the East, while the Wolves are tied for sixth in the West.

A few tidbits going into the game:

In his first season with the Pistons after being traded from the Celtics, Avery Bradley is averaging 13.3 points per game while shooting 38.5 percent from deep.

This is the start of the Wolves playing three of their next four games on the road.

Jamal Crawford has been big for the Wolves this season, hitting double digits in three of his four games.

Last Matchup . . .

The Wolves were 0-2 against the Pistons last season. The last game came Feb. 3 in Detroit. The Pistons won 116-108 behind 36 points and five rebounds from Marcus Morris. Jon Leuer finished with 24 points, while Tobias Harris led the bench with 14 points. Andre Drummond had a 12-point, 18-rebound double-double. Ish Smith and Reggie Jackson had 10 points each.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins added 21 points, while Zach LaVine scored 20. Ricky Rubio and Shabazz Muhammad scored 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 130-107 home loss to the Pacers on Tuesday.

Towns finished with 28 points for the Wolves, shooting 12-for-17 from the field. Nemanja Bjelica and Crawford finished with 18 points each, while Crawford also dished out nine assists. Muhammad rounded things out with 14 points.

The Pistons are coming off a 97-86 home loss to the 76ers on Monday.

Drummond finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for Detroit. Jackson scored 16 points, but was 0-for-5 from the 3-point line. Bradley and Tobias Harris scored 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Key Matchup: Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Andre Drummond

These two centers play pretty differently. Towns can play at or away from the basket, while Drummond plays primarily in the post.

On the season, Towns is averaging 23.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game while shooting a scorching 62.3 percent from the field. In two games against Detroit last season, Towns averaged 19 points and 11.5 rebounds.

Drummond’s numbers are a bit down. He’s averaging 13 points and 12.8 rebounds per game, his lowest marks since his rookie season in 2013-14. He was solid against the Wolves last season, though. In two games, he averaged 17 points and 20 rebounds.

Injury Report

Pistons: Reggie Bullock (suspension) is out.

Timberwolves: Justin Patton (foot) is out. Jimmy Butler (upper respiratory illness) is questionable.

Projected Starters

Pistons: PG – Jackson, SG – Bradley, SF – Harris, PF – Johnson, C - Drummond

Timberwolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Muhammad, PF – Gibson, C - Towns