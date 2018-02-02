Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Pelicans

Saturday, Target Center

Wolves vs. Pelicans, 8 p.m.

Fox Sports North Plus, 830 WCCO

Why you should be there:

There were stars at the Target Center on Thursday night against the Bucks. If I had to guess (with the Super Bowl in town) there will be even more on Saturday against the Pelicans.

Plus, this is a game between two playoff teams in the West.

The Wolves are riding an 11-game home winning streak, while the Pelicans are trying to find life after DeMarcus Cousins.

Minnesota goes into the game with a 33-22 record, fourth in the West. New Orleans is 27-23, seventh in the West.

A win over the Pelicans would give the Wolves a 4-0 season sweep.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

Earlier in the week, the Pelicans traded for Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic to ease the loss of Cousins.

Mirotic isn’t the player that Cousins is, obviously, but he’s still a solid player who is averaging a career-high 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and a scorching 42.9 percent from the 3-point line.

It will be interesting to see how Mirotic fits in alongside Anthony Davis on the frontline with the Pelicans.

New Orleans is hoping to hang on to a playoff spot. Going into Saturday, it was just two games up from the No. 9 Clippers.

Injuries:

Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles), Solomon Hill (hamstring) and Alexis Ajinca (knee) are out. Nikola Mirotic (acquired) and Dante Cunningham (back) are probable.

Wolves: No injuries to report.

Starting Lineups:

Pelicans: PG – Rondo, SG – Holiday, SF – Moore, PF – Cunningham, C - Davis

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns