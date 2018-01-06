Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Pelicans

Saturday, 8:00 p.m., Target Center

Where to Watch: ESPN

Listen: 830 WCCO

The Wolves are hoping to bounce back from two road losses on Saturday night, the start of a five-game homestand.

Minnesota goes into the game with a 24-16 record, fourth in the West. New Orleans is 19-18, eighth in the West.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 91-84 road loss to the Celtics on Friday night. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 25 points, 23 rebounds and two blocks. Jimmy Butler added 14 points, six assists and three steals. Jamal Crawford led the bench with 13 points. Andrew Wiggins added 10 points and two blocks.

The Pelicans are coming off a 108-98 road win over the Jazz on Wednesday. Anthony Davis led New Orleans with 29 points, 15 rebounds and three steals. Jrue Holiday added 24 points, six rebounds and five assists. DeMarcus Cousins finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Rajon Rondo rounded things out with 12 points.

Last Matchup . . .

The Wolves are 2-0 against the Pelicans this season. The last game came on Nov. 29 in New Orleans. Minnesota won 120-102 behind 28 points, eight rebounds and five assists from Wiggins. Butler added 19 points, as did Gorgui Dieng off the bench to go along with six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Tyus Jones finished with 16 points, six assists and four steals. Crawford added 12 points. Towns had an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double. Taj Gibson added 10 points and 10 boards.

Holiday led New Orleans with 27 points, five assists and two steals. Cousins added 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Davis also scored 17 points to go with five rebounds, although he left early with an injury. Darius Miller led the bench with 12 points.

Key Matchup: Karl-Anthony Towns vs. DeMarcus Cousins

In his third season, Towns is averaging 20.2 points and 11.8 rebounds while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and a career-high 39.1 percent from the 3-point line. In nine career games against the Pelicans, Towns is averaging 20.9 points and 10.4 rebounds while shooting 53.6 percent from the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line.

In his eighth season, Cousins is averaging 26 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from the 3-point line. In 21 career games against the Wolves, he’s averaging 18.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from the 3-point line.

Injury Report

Pelicans:

Tony Allen (knee), Aleix Ajinca (knee) and Solomon Hill (hamstring) are out. E’Twaun Moore (neck) is probable.

Timberwolves:

Teague (knee) is out.

Projected Starters

Pelicans:

PG – Rondo, SG – Holiday, SF – Moore, PF – Davis, C - Cousins

Timberwolves:

PG – Jones, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns