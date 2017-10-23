Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Pacers

Tuesday, 7:00 p.m., Target Center

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North Plus

Listen: 830 WCCO

The Wolves are hoping to make it three-straight wins on Tuesday night as they host the Pacers at the newly-renovated Target Center.

Minnesota is tied for fifth in the West with a 2-1 record, while Indiana is 1-2, tied for 10th.

It’s been a wild offseason for both teams, but not one that mirrors each other. The Wolves added pieces like Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson, Jamal Crawford and Jeff Teague, while the Pacers are in a rebuild after trading Paul George to the Thunder.

A few tidbits heading into Tuesday night’s game:

This is Minnesota’s fourth-straight game against a playoff team to start the season. The streak stops Wednesday when the team travels to play the Pistons.

Teague spent last season with the Pacers. In his first three games with the Wolves, Teague is averaging 13.3 points and 6.3 assists per game.

Al Jefferson spent three seasons in Minnesota from 2007-2010. He’s now in his second season with the Pacers and is averaging 11 points and five rebounds per game.

Last Matchup . . .

The Wolves were 1-1 last season against the Pacers.

The last game came on March 28 in Indiana. The Wolves won 115-114 behind 37 points and 12 rebounds from Karl-Anthony Towns. Ricky Rubio added 21 points and 11 assists. Gorgui Dieng and Andrew Wiggins scored 19 and 17 points, respectively. The Wolves shot 9-for-20 (45 percent) from the 3-point line.

George led Indiana with 37 points. Teague had a 20-point, 10-assist double-double. Monta Ellis scored 19, shooting 8-for-11 from the field. Myles Turner and Thaddeus Young scored 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off of a 115-113 road win over the Thunder on Sunday night thanks to this game-winning 3-pointer from Wiggins.

Wiggins led the Wolves with 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 10-for-20 from the field. Towns also added 27 points to go with 12 rebounds. Teague finished with 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Jimmy Butler had a solid all-around game of 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. Taj Gibson had an 11-ponit, 10-rebound double-double.

The Wolves shot 10-for-25 (40 percent) from deep.

The Pacers are coming off a 112-108 road loss to the Heat on Saturday. Victor Oladipo led Indiana with 28 points and four steals. Second-year big man Domantas Sabonis finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Al Jefferson and Thaddeus Young combined for 28 points and 16 rebounds. Darren Collison added 10 points and eight assists.

Key Matchup: Andrew Wiggins vs. Victor Oladipo

Wiggins has put up 20 or more points in the team’s first three games, becoming the youngest player (22) to do so. On the season, Wiggins is averaging 24.7 points (15th in NBA) and 5.7 rebounds, both career highs. He’s also shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from deep.

In two games against Indiana last season, Wiggins averaged 19 points and five rebounds per game.

Oladipo is averaging 22.3 points and five rebounds per game in his first season with Indiana. Although he’s shooting just 40.4 percent from the field, down four percent from last season.

In three games against Minnesota last season as a member of the Thunder, Oladipo averaged 17 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Injury Report

Pacers: Glenn Robinson III (ankle) is out. Turner (concussion) is questionable.

Timberwolves: Justin Patton (foot) is out.

Projected Starters

Pacers: PG – Collison, SG – Oladipo, SF – Bogdanovic, PF – Young, C - Sabonis

Timberwolves: PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns