Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Nuggets

Wolves vs. Nuggets, 7 p.m.

Target Center

Fox Sports North Plus, 830 WCCO

Why you should be there:

This is it, Wolves fans.

A win for either team gets them in the playoffs (seed yet to be determined), while a loss keeps them out.

Props to the schedule makers for this one.

Both teams go into the game with a 46-35 record. The Wolves have a 2-1 series lead over the Nuggets. The lone loss came last Thursday in Denver without Jimmy Butler.

Butler was the key character in the team’s previous wins over Denver this season, scoring 25 points in an eight-point win on Dec. 20 and scoring 39 points in a three-point overtime win on Dec. 27.

It’s safe to say he’ll play a big role in tonight’s game. In two games since his return, Butler has played right around 23 minutes and is averaging 16.5 points.

We’ll have plenty of content up throughout the day, and had a boat load yesterday. One thing to watch for is the availability of Taj Gibson, who is officially listed as questionable with a neck injury.

Opposing player I’ll be watching:

Nikola Jokic has been Denver’s motor this season and is averaging 23.7 points, 13.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists during the team’s six-game winning streak.

It’ll be up to Karl-Anthony Towns to slow The Joker down.

In three games against Minnesota this season, Jokic has been held in check, averaging 20 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game while shooting just 39.5 percent from the field.

Meanwhile, Towns has averaged 21.7 points and 12 rebounds while shooting a scorching 61.4 percent from the field and 60 percent from the 3-point line. One thing to watch with Towns, though, is his fouls. He’s had 14 over those three games, including fouling out with six last Thursday. The best ability is availability, and the Wolves will absolutely need him in this one.

Injuries:

Nuggets: Tyler Lydon (knee) is out.

Wolves: Gibson (neck) is questionable. Justin Patton (illness) is doubtful.

Starting Lineups:

Nuggets: PG – Murray, SG – Barton, SF – Chandler, PF – Millsap, C - Jokic

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Butler, SF – Wiggins, PF – Gibson, C – Towns