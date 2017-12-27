Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Nuggets

Wednesday, 7:00 p.m., Target Center

Where to Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

The Wolves are back at home after a three-game road trip. Minnesota has won four-consecutive games with the hope of making that five against the Nuggets on Wednesday night.

The Nuggets have won three-straight games, including a Dec. 23 win over the Warriors in Golden State.

Minnesota enters the game with a 21-13 record, fourth in the West. Denver is 19-15, two games back from the Wolves and tied for fifth in the West.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 121-104 road win over the Lakers on Christmas. Jimmy Butler led the Wolves with 23 points, eight assists, five rebounds and two steals. Taj Gibson also scored 23 points while hauling in nine rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns had a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double to go with four blocks. Jamal Crawford led the bench with 19 points, nine coming from the 3-point line. Andrew Wiggins added 16 points and five assists.

The Nuggets are coming off a 107-83 home win over the Jazz on Tuesday. Jamal Murray led Denver with 22 points and eight rebounds. Trey Lyles led the bench with 16 points and eight rebounds. Wilson Chandler finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Gary Harris added 15 points and five assists. Nikola Jokic rounded things out with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Last Matchup . . .

The two teams met for the first time this season on Dec. 20 in Denver. The Wolves won 112-104 behind 25 points, 10 rebounds and three steals from Towns. Butler also scored 25 points to go with two steals. Crawford led the bench with 20 points and seven assists. Jeff Teague finished with 16 points, eight assists and two steals. Taj Gibson added 12 points and five rebounds.

Murray led Denver with 30 points and two steals. Jokic added 22 points and six rebounds, but turned the ball over 10 times. Lyles led the bench with 15 points. Mason Plumlee had 13 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Torrey Craig rounded things out with 10 points and six rebounds.

Key Matchup: Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Nikola Jokic

In his third season, Towns is averaging 20.5 points and 11.6 rebounds per game while shooting 52.9 percent form the field and a career-high 39.2 percent from the 3-point line. In nine career games against the Nuggets, Towns is averaging 22.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game while shooting a scorching 55.3 percent from the field and 50 percent from the 3-point line.

Also in his third season, Jokic is averaging 16 points, a career-high 10.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. He’s shooting 51.2 percent from the field and a career-high 37.4 percent from the 3-point line. In nine career games against the Wolves, Jokic is averaging 13.1 points, seven rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and just 26.3 percent from the 3-point line.

Injury Report

Nuggets:

Paul Millsap (wrist) is out.

Timberwolves:

No injuries to report.

Projected Starters

Nuggets:

PG – Murray, SG – Harris, SF – Chandler, PF – Plumlee, C - Jokic

Timberwolves:

PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns