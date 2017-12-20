Scouting Report | Wolves at Nuggets

Wednesday, 8:00 p.m., Pepsi Center

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

After a five-game homestand, the Wolves hit the road for their first matchup against the season vs. the Nuggets.

The Wolves go into the game with an 18-13 record, fourth in the West. The Nuggets are 16-14, tied for fifth.

A few tidbits heading into Wednesday night’s game:

The Wolves are 5-1 in the Northwest Division, while the Nuggets are 1-4.

It’s all about balance for Denver. No player is averaging more than 16.1 points per game, but five players are averaging 14.8 points or more.

Minnesota ranks eighth in the league, scoring 107.6 points per game.

Last Matchup . . .

The Wolves were 2-2 against the Nuggets last season. The last game came on Feb. 15 in Denver. The Wolves won 112-99 thanks to 40 points and two steals from Andrew Wiggins. Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 19 rebounds. Shabazz Muhammad led the second unit with 15 points.

Gary Harris led Denver with 22 points and two steals. Will Barton led the bench with 18 points and nine rebounds. Jameer Nelson added 16 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Nikola Jokic finished with 15 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. Jamal Murray finished with 14 points, while Mason Plumlee added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 108-107 home win over the Blazers on Monday. Jimmy Butler led the Wolves with 37 points, six rebounds and three steals. Jamal Crawford added 23 points off the bench. Towns finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Jeff Teague added 13 points and five assists, while Taj Gibson scored 10 points.

The Nuggets are coming off a 95-94 road loss to the Thunder on Monday. Harris led Denver with 17 points and six assists. Trey Lyles led the bench with 15 points and nine rebounds. Torrey Craig added 14 points.

Key Matchup: Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Nikola Jokic

In his third season, Towns is averaging 20.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 52 percent from the field and a career-high 38.3 percent from the 3-point line.

In eight career games against the Nuggets, Towns is averaging 22.1 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.

Also in his third season, Jokic is averaging 15.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 51 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from the 3-point line.

In eight career games against the Wolves, Jokic is averaging 12 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Injury Report

Nuggets:

Emmanuel Mudiay (ankle) is doubtful. Gary Harris (elbow) is questionable. Nikola Jokic (ankle) is probable. Paul Millsap (wrist) is out.

Timberwolves:

Nemanja Bjelica (foot) is questionable.

Projected Starters

Nuggets:

PG – Murrray, SG – Harris, SF – Craig, PF – Chandler, C - Plumlee

Timberwolves:

PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns