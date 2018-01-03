Scouting Report | Wolves at Nets

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Barclay’s Center

Where to Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

The Wolves are winners of seven of their last eight games and hope to carry that into Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

Minnesota goes into the game with a 24-14 record, fourth in the West.

The Nets are 14-23, tied for 11th in the East.

This is the first of Minnesota’s two-game East Coast road trip. It travels to play the Celtics in Boston on Friday.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 114-96 home win over the Lakers on Monday. Jimmy Butler led the Wolves with 28 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Andrew Wiggins added 21 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Gorgui Dieng led the bench with 17 points and two blocks. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Taj Gibson rounded things out with 14 points and five rebounds.

The Nets are coming off a 98-95 home win over the Magic on Monday. Jarrett Allen led the Nets with 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks off the bench. Caris LeVert added 15 points, eight assists, five rebounds and two steals. Allen Crabbe also scored 15 points to go with eight rebounds. DeMarre Carroll had a 14-point, 10-assist double-double. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson rounded things out with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Last Matchup . . .

The Wolves were 1-1 against the Nets last season. The last game came on Jan. 28 at Target Center. The Wolves won 129-109 behind 37 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks from Towns. Wiggins added 23 points. Zach LaVine scored 20 points to go with seven rebounds and two steals. Shabazz Muhammad led the bench with 18 points and seven rebounds. Ricky Rubio had 14 points and six rebounds, while Dieng had 12 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Brook Lopez led Brooklyn with 25 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Sean Kilpatrick led the bench with 14 points. Dinwiddie scored 13 points and dished out five assists. LeVert led the bench with 11 points. Isaiah Whitehead finished with 10 points and eight assists off the bench. Bojan Bogdanovic also scored 10 points.

Key Matchup: Jimmy Butler vs. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Butler is averaging 21.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game in his first season with the Wolves. Over the last 15 games, Butler is averaging 26.6 points and the Wolves are 11-5.

In 20 career games against the Nets, Butler is averaging 17.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

In his third season, Hollis-Jefferson is averaging 15 points and 6.5 rebounds, both career highs. In two career games against the Wolves, he’s averaging 6.5 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Injury Report

Nets:

D’Angelo Russell (knee), Jeremy Lin (knee), Jake Wiley (G-League) and Isaiah Whitehead (G-League) are out. Caris LeVert (left groin strain) is doubtful. DeMarre Carroll (sore rib) is questionable.

Timberwolves:

Teague (knee) is out.

Projected Starters

Nets:

PG – Dinwiddie, SG – Hollis-Jefferson, SF – Crabbe, PF – Carroll, C - Zeller

Timberwolves:

PG – Jones, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns