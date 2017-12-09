Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Mavericks

Sunday, 6:00 p.m., Target Center

Where to Watch: FOX Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

The Wolves kick off a five-game home stand against the Mavericks on Sunday evening.

Minnesota goes into the game with a 15-11 record, fourth in the West. The Mavericks are 7-19, last in the West.

Last Matchup . . .

The Wolves are 2-0 against the Mavericks this season. The last game came Nov. 17 in Dallas. Minnesota won 111-87 behind 21 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Jimmy Butler. Andrew Wiggins added 19 points, five rebounds and three steals. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Jeff Teague scored 15 points and dished out 101 assists. Taj Gibson had a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double. Jamal Crawford led the second unit with 12 points.

Harrison Barnes led Dallas with 18 points and six rebounds. Dirk Nowitzki added 15 points and seven rebounds. Yogi Ferrell led the second unit with 10 points.

Coming Off Of . . .

The Wolves are coming off a 113-107 win over the Clippers on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Towns led the Wolves with 21 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and two steals. Butler added 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Teague added 19 points and seven assists. Gibson had a 16-point, 14-rebound double-double to go with three blocks. Wiggins also scored 16 points. Crawford led the bench with 11 points.

The Mavericks are coming off a 109-102 loss to the Bucks in Milwaukee on Friday night. Wesley Matthews led Dallas with 29 points. Barnes added 18 points and eight rebounds. Dwight Powell led the bench with 15 points and five rebounds. Nowitzki added 11 points and five rebounds.

Key Matchup: Jimmy Butler vs. Wesley Matthews

In his first season with the Wolves and seventh overall, Butler is averaging 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Since Nov. 17, Butler is averaging 22.5 points while shooting 40.4 percent from the 3-point line.

In his third season in Dallas and ninth overall, Matthews is averaging 12.2 points (lowest since rookie season) while shooting 41.9 percent from the 3-point line. He’s eclipsed the 20-point mark just twice this season.

Injury Report

Mavericks:

Dennis Smith Jr. (hip) is doubtful. Nerlens Noel (thumb), Dorian Finney-Smith (knee) and Seth Curry (stress fracture) are out.

Timberwolves:

Nemanja Bjelica (foot) is questionable.

Projected Starters

Mavericks:

PG – Ferrell, SG – Kleber, SF – Matthews, PF – Barnes, C - Nowitzki

Timberwolves:

PG – Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Butler, PF – Gibson, C - Towns